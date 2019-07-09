As Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Greenwich Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Lifted Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Holding

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 941,672 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 128.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 114,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,846 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 89,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 833,277 shares traded or 26.97% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 32.60% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900M; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln; 15/03/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from NGL Fine-Chem for Oct 01 to Dec 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ NGL Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGL); 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450M, EST. $494.6M; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 02/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Closes Sale of Retail Propane Business and Sawtooth Joint Venture; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – TO COMPLETELY EXIT RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS AND RE-DEPLOY CAPITAL IN WATER SOLUTIONS & CRUDE LOGISTICS BUSINESSES; 16/03/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NGL Energy Partners LP PFD UNIT CL B declares $0.5625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xencor Inc (XNCR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Washington Prime Group, Noble Midstream Partners LP, Omeros, NGL Energy Partners LP, Appian, and WillScot â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Parsley Energy: 2019 Progressing According To Expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “High-Yield Investing: Federal Reserve Cutting Rates – Here’s What You Should Do – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inc owns 53,633 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virtu Fincl Lc holds 0.02% or 20,047 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 90,127 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Raymond James And Associates accumulated 145,211 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 54,398 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability holds 207,789 shares. Moreover, Mariner Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 11,232 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2.03M shares. Cannell Peter B Inc reported 52,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Salient Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 4.46M shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Gradient Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Gibraltar stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated holds 18,500 shares. Hilltop Holdg stated it has 12,800 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $363,143 activity.