As Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Stock Rose, Salient Capital Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $11.93 Million; Cwh Capital Management Has Raised Its Borgwarner (BWA) Stake by $1.24 Million

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 852,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 4.46M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.51 million, up from 3.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 576,308 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ NGL Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGL); 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450M, EST. $494.6M; 16/03/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling; 02/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Closes Sale of Retail Propane Business and Sawtooth Joint Venture; 07/05/2018 – DCP Midstream Announces Southern Hills NGL Pipeline Extension Into the DJ Basin Adding Takeaway Capacity via White Cliffs; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.33M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.13 million activity.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (AMJ) by 459,940 shares to 96,305 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 2.84M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25.36M shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd. Moreover, Highland Capital LP has 0.1% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 110,920 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 1.64 million shares. 20,047 were accumulated by Virtu Lc. 17,080 are owned by Gibraltar Capital Mngmt. Cannell Peter B And reported 52,800 shares. Citadel Lc has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Texas Yale Cap Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Glenmede Na holds 0.01% or 99,175 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Credit Suisse Ag owns 61,632 shares. Natixis has 0.02% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 254,600 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.06% or 192,800 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 160,350 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.01% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $237.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,535 shares to 32,566 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 5,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,878 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 37,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 81 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 7,352 shares. Cutter And Co Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,576 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Company owns 225,636 shares. Reinhart owns 510,473 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Eagle Asset has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Assetmark Incorporated reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 176,281 shares. Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Wesbanco Bancorporation Incorporated has 0.04% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 20,153 shares. The New York-based Cullen Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Victory Cap Mgmt has 5.16M shares. World Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 14,761 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 14,159 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

