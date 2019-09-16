As Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Stock Rose, Holder Arrow Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Shareholder Soros Fund Management Has Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 73.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 17,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 6,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, down from 23,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $269. About 562,334 shares traded or 21.17% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Adj EPS $2.47; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Unregulated Cash, Investments About $561.3M; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING

Arrow Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc sold 22,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,947 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 51,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 5.45% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 1.48 million shares traded or 101.14% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 07/05/2018 – DCP Midstream Announces Southern Hills NGL Pipeline Extension Into the DJ Basin Adding Takeaway Capacity via White Cliffs; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Sale of Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900 Million; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 24/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Superior Plus On CW Neg NGL Energy Assets Acquis

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.24M for 18.61 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual EPS reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.13 million activity.

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $188.45M for 17.51 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

