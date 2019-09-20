As Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Decreased Its Stake; Ametek New (AME) Valuation Rose While Roundview Capital Raised Stake

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 44.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 13,280 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, up from 9,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.19. About 777,085 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 43,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 1.67 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.60M, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 238,639 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450M, EST. $494.6M; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q EPS 71c; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Sale of Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900 Million; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 15/03/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from NGL Fine-Chem for Oct 01 to Dec 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ NGL Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGL); 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus; 02/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Closes Sale of Retail Propane Business and Sawtooth Joint Venture

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $444.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 61,587 shares to 63,754 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 3,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,100 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Company Of Vermont holds 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 59 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0.01% or 9,950 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Inc Pcl invested in 1.43M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Pension has 0.09% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Manchester Mgmt Llc stated it has 11,681 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 106,253 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pictet North America Advsr Sa has 0.07% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 5,560 shares. Moreover, Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Co has 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 984 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 2,621 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.07% or 378,369 shares. Bb&T holds 22,523 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Boston Partners holds 0.52% or 4.31 million shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability reported 67,139 shares stake. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.03% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 2,809 shares. 12,084 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.23M for 17.73 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual earnings per share reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

