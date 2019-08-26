As Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake; Cortland Advisers Upped Its Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Position by $1.52 Million as Share Price Rose

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 66.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 5.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 2.48 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.80 million, down from 7.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.58. About 1.24 million shares traded or 70.17% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – DEAL AND ASSOCIATED APPLICATION OF NET PROCEEDS IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE IN NEAR-TERM CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 10/05/2018 – ETE: Energy Transfer Partners exec says construction of Rover natural gas pipeline “will be complete this month,” Mariner East 1 NGL pipeline back up and running. – ! $ETE; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO BUY NGL’S RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS -; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q EPS 71c; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 16/03/2018 – ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL 002648.SZ SAYS UNIT SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL USA AND SUNOCO PARTNERS MARKETING & TERMINALS INVEST $630 MLN TO SET UP JV ORBIT GULF COAST NGL EXPORTS; 15/03/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from NGL Fine-Chem for Oct 01 to Dec 31; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners and Satellite Petrochemical USA to Form Joint Venture Orbit Gulf Coast NGL Export

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 576,347 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 19.96M shares to 22.80 million shares, valued at $456.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 2.78M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.