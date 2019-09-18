As Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Arrow Investment Advisors Has Cut Position by $314,650; Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Holding Has Increased by Mackay Shields Llc

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 206.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 50,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The institutional investor held 74,926 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 24,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 428,902 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX)

Arrow Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc sold 22,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,947 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 51,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.63. About 396,146 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 10/05/2018 – ETE: Energy Transfer Partners exec says construction of Rover natural gas pipeline “will be complete this month,” Mariner East 1 NGL pipeline back up and running. – ! $ETE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 09/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend Mizuho Energy Summit; 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450M, EST. $494.6M; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 08/03/2018 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ON MARCH 6, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Superior Plus On CW Neg NGL Energy Assets Acquis

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 72.39 million shares or 2.24% more from 70.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nbw Limited invested in 451,596 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Bb&T Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). 32,169 were accumulated by Gsa Capital Partners Llp. Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 18,000 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Invesco Ltd reported 0.07% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Salient Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.96M shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.01% or 390,477 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Com has 39,167 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 323,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Van Eck Assocs holds 0.02% or 251,539 shares in its portfolio. Duff Phelps Inv Management Company holds 0.08% or 405,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.24M for 18.29 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual earnings per share reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.13 million activity.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NGL Energy Partners +7% after big quarterly beat – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 08/30/2019: EQT, NGL – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NGL Energy gets investment from EIG, FS Energy and Power Fund – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Further Expand Following Increased Volume Commitments – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NGL Energy to buy water pipeline, disposal system for $890M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.