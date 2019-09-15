As Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Shares Rose, Arrow Investment Advisors Has Cut Holding by $314,650; Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Share Value Rose While Atika Capital Management Decreased Position

Arrow Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc sold 22,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,947 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 51,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.20% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 1.65 million shares traded or 124.05% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 08/03/2018 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ON MARCH 6, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO ACQUIRE NGL RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS FOR $900M; 16/03/2018 – ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL 002648.SZ SAYS UNIT SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL USA AND SUNOCO PARTNERS MARKETING & TERMINALS INVEST $630 MLN TO SET UP JV ORBIT GULF COAST NGL EXPORTS; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450M, EST. $494.6M; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $96.41. About 853,389 shares traded or 29.79% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.13 million activity.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.24M for 17.65 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual earnings per share reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

