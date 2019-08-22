As Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Cut Its Position; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Shareholder Baupost Group Raised Holding

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 125,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.63 million, up from 6.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $731.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 95,325 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97 million, down from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 151,306 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 07/05/2018 – DCP Midstream Announces Southern Hills NGL Pipeline Extension Into the DJ Basin Adding Takeaway Capacity via White Cliffs; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Sale of Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900 Million; 02/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Closes Sale of Retail Propane Business and Sawtooth Joint Venture; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900M; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $5.11B, EST. $4.16B; 09/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend Mizuho Energy Summit; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salient Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.46M shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Gsa Ptnrs Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 65,657 shares. Hilltop Hldgs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.63M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 183,604 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Hsbc Public Lc holds 0.01% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) or 215,400 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com reported 76,068 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 20,047 are owned by Virtu Limited Liability Company. Group One Trading LP has 27,394 shares. Moreover, Mariner Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 119,914 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 21,550 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability Co owns 321,213 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Captrust Finance holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 33,159 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.13 million activity.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 149,905 shares to 206,105 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nine Energy Svc Inc by 37,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 54,640 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 25,709 shares stake. 12 West Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 158,700 shares. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Maverick Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 870,764 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon accumulated 0% or 184,513 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Ameritas Investment Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,329 shares. 1.15M are owned by Artal Group. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 6 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Driehaus Cap Management Limited owns 193,461 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 17,145 were accumulated by Voya Mngmt Limited.

