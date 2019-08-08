As Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Share Value Rose, Holder Hite Hedge Asset Management Lowered Stake by $16.32 Million; Willdan Group (WLDN) Holder Timessquare Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 1.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97M, down from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 755,475 shares traded or 13.90% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – TO COMPLETELY EXIT RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS AND RE-DEPLOY CAPITAL IN WATER SOLUTIONS & CRUDE LOGISTICS BUSINESSES; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO BUY NGL’S RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS -; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – MARINER EAST 1 NGL LINE PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION: REGULATOR; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 113,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 721,710 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.75M, up from 607,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.97M market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 50,768 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O – QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.59, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold WLDN shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 7.75 million shares or 5.41% more from 7.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 308,119 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Canada Pension Plan Board has 500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Bridgeway Mngmt reported 29,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 12,395 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 230,604 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP owns 43,029 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corp De invested in 19,485 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 70,008 shares. Conestoga Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) or 8,920 shares. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Putnam Investments Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 472,970 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 721,710 were reported by Timessquare Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Oppenheimer Asset has 4,298 shares.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 203,405 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals In by 14,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 740,050 shares, and cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp..

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altus Midstream Co by 750,525 shares to 4.36 million shares, valued at $25.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nine Energy Svc Inc by 37,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

