As Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Hite Hedge Asset Management Cut Its Position; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Boosted Position in Cigna (CI) by $1.67 Million as Share Value Rose

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 43,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 1.67M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.60M, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.31% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 1.00M shares traded or 36.70% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – TO COMPLETELY EXIT RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS AND RE-DEPLOY CAPITAL IN WATER SOLUTIONS & CRUDE LOGISTICS BUSINESSES; 02/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Closes Sale of Retail Propane Business and Sawtooth Joint Venture; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Sale of Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900 Million; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Superior Plus On CW Neg NGL Energy Assets Acquis; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900M; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 152.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 9,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.89% . The institutional investor held 16,052 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, up from 6,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $164.73. About 709,756 shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 07/03/2018 – Cigna Nears Deal to Buy Express Scripts–Update; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA TO BUY EXPRESS SCRIPTS IN DEAL VALUED AT $67 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Cigna To Acquire Express Scripts For $67 Billion; 29/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD ANZ.AX – EXPECTED TO GENERATE A GAIN ON SALE OF AROUND NZ$50 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Cramer’s market outlook improves after Cigna-Express Scripts deal; 21/03/2018 – EDAP SAYS CIGNA TO COVER HIFU FOR PROSTATE PROCEDURE; 08/03/2018 – Express Scripts (ESRX) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Express Scripts; Are Shareholders getting a Fair Pri; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA TO BUY EXPRESS SCRIPTS FOR $67B; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.25 million for 18.59 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual earnings per share reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.13 million activity.

