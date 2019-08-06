As Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ecofin LTD Lowered by $4.11 Million Its Position; As Weibo (WB) Market Value Declined, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 68.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 34,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 15,955 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 50,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.60% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $34.89. About 3.89M shares traded or 74.23% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 31.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 89,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The hedge fund held 198,158 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24 million, down from 287,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.71. About 246,541 shares traded or 12.50% up from the average. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Rev $212M; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Sell Portfolio for About $582.3M; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources Celebrate Commissioning Of Arkansas’ Largest Universal Solar Energy Project; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Will Continue to Operate Facilities Under 10-Year Services Agreement; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Redeploy Proceeds to Acquire Higher-Yielding U.S. Assets; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cfr Of Nep/Ncp Holdco, Inc.; First Lien Debt Downgraded To B2; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M; 29/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $130.51M for 15.04 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC) by 43,028 shares to 258,895 shares, valued at $9.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 3,278 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us National Bank De has 19,436 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Management accumulated 167,565 shares. 600 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Nordea Mgmt stated it has 62,554 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 0.02% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.16% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Raymond James And Associate has 10,632 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). First Personal Finance Svcs, North Carolina-based fund reported 67 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). First Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Legal General Plc accumulated 0.01% or 416,493 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

