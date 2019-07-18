As Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Stock Rose, Texas Yale Capital Has Upped Stake; Tuttle Tactical Management Trimmed Intuit (INTU) Holding by $305,370; Market Valuation Rose

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 1,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,849 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 7,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.88. About 919,245 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500.

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,505 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 70,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 117,760 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Sell Portfolio for About $582.3M; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Circulating NEP and NEP Inhibition Study in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction (CNEPi); 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners: CPPIB to Assume About $689M Debt; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Sees 12%-15% Per-Year Growth in LP Distributions Through at Least 202; 24/04/2018 – NEP SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B, EST. $1.09B; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 25,731 shares to 76,519 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 27,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cwm Ltd Llc reported 334 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ironwood Financial Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 186 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability has 2,768 shares. 24,885 are held by Central Retail Bank And Com. 1,083 are owned by Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.61% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Kwmg Ltd Llc holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 97,614 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Coastline has 3,176 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,059 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr Trust owns 46,111 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank accumulated 13,996 shares. Huntington Bankshares invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,038 are held by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Opus Cap Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.31% or 24,985 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar owns 5,165 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Trust accumulated 21,005 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 37,512 shares. Moreover, Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Company (Wy) has 0.07% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Blackrock accumulated 2.16 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) holds 2,857 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Natixis has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 80,649 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Asset One Company Ltd owns 34,100 shares. Artemis Invest Management Llp holds 0.33% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 607,300 shares. James Research has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Roosevelt Investment Grp reported 25,875 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 7,659 shares.

