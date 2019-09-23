As Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Shares Rose, Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Boosted Its Position; St Germain D J Co Increases Stake in National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 14,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 314,626 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99 million, up from 299,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.7. About 836,886 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 23,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The hedge fund held 474,722 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.90M, up from 451,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 46,771 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 06/04/2018 – Creative Technology, a Division of NEP Group, Acquires Hong Kong-Based Avollusion; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF CANADIAN RENEWABLE; 27/03/2018 – NEP Showcases Innovative Solutions Supporting Discovery’s Inaugural Olympics Coverage at NAB 2018; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources Celebrate Commissioning Of Arkansas’ Largest Universal Solar Energy Project; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B; 16/04/2018 – NEP GROUP – ACQUISITION OF NEW NZ LIVE, AN AUCKLAND-BASED, INDEPENDENT PLAYOUT, OUTSIDE BROADCAST AND STUDIO PROVIDER; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold NEP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 3.54% less from 45.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $6.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 149,000 shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $114.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 659,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.