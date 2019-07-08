As Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Share Value Rose, Texas Yale Capital Has Upped Its Position; Woodstock Trimmed Stake in Ecolab (ECL) by $949,872

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,505 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 70,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 53,955 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cfr Of Nep/Ncp Holdco, Inc.; First Lien Debt Downgraded To B2; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $212M, EST. $254.0M; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA YIELDCO UNLIKELY TO PURSUE MIDSTREAM ACQUISITIONS; 16/04/2018 – NEP GROUP BUYS NZ LIVE; 16/04/2018 – NEP Group Acquires NZ Live; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M, EST. $229.3M; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT – TO ACQUIRE 6 PROJECTS FROM NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 5,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,869 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04M, down from 62,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $198.36. About 240,449 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.13% or 50,506 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested in 172 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.16% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Johnson Inv Counsel Inc reported 2,013 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 1.88M shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.24% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.25% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 40,327 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 875 shares. Minnesota-based Sit Invest Associate Inc has invested 0.36% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Leavell Invest Management reported 9,366 shares. 23,061 are owned by Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia. State Street Corporation reported 11.65 million shares stake. Private Ocean Limited accumulated 0.01% or 162 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 22,056 shares.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 35.17 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Energy Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Pattern Energy Group a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on March 24, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Partners declares $0.4825 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Facts About High-Yield Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Ltd holds 300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc holds 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) or 775 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 350 shares. Opus Ltd Liability Co owns 24,985 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp invested in 0.3% or 159,010 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Mariner Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Monetary Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.5% or 27,000 shares. Raymond James & Associate has 83,988 shares. Blackrock invested in 2.16 million shares. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 3,702 shares. Cohen And Steers stated it has 119,095 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Lc holds 4,465 shares. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 381,968 shares.