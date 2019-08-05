As Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Advisory Research Lowered Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Upped by $622,206 Its Stake

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 5,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,474 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 54,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $5.4 during the last trading session, reaching $131.5. About 24.80 million shares traded or 2.02% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 80,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The hedge fund held 216,018 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08 million, down from 296,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 158,581 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF CANADIAN RENEWABLE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $212M; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 05/04/2018 – NEP: MEDIATEC BUYS ALL ASSETS IN MUSIKBYGGET AB IN ÅRE AS OF; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to sell Canadian wind and solar assets to CPPIB; 20/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 09/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Circulating NEP and NEP Inhibition Study in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction (CNEPi)

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NEP’s profit will be $36.49M for 18.28 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -232.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bessemer Incorporated has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 550 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 4,465 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel has 11,516 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 20,768 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 15,216 shares. Tealwood Asset invested in 55,902 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Asset Mgmt One Limited stated it has 34,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 598,933 shares. Salient Advsr Ltd Co, Texas-based fund reported 490,468 shares. Moreover, Vanguard has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nextera Energy Partners: A Concealed Gamble – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why NextEra Energy Partners Is a Dividend Investor’s Dream – The Motley Fool” published on January 19, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Partners LP: NextEra Energy Partners, LP second-quarter 2019 financial results available on partnership’s website – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cannae Holdings Incorporated by 16,020 shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $62.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG) by 2.33 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp reported 364,813 shares. 62,235 were reported by Invest Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com. California-based Bender Robert And Associates has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Orleans Mgmt La holds 2.8% or 30,998 shares. Ruggie Cap Group reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhenman & Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Country Savings Bank reported 3.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellington Shields Limited Liability holds 2.79% or 139,237 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co has 3.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.07% or 123,900 shares. 1.43M were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Pointstate Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.83M shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt holds 2.24% or 3.45 million shares. Gruss invested in 70,500 shares. Texas Yale has 103,398 shares.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBGR) by 12,931 shares to 28,649 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 16,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,262 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA).