As Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed by $13.85 Million Its Holding; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Cut Its United Bankshares West V (UBSI) Position by $1.39 Million; Shares Declined

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 64.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc analyzed 38,503 shares as the company's stock declined 2.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,137 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, down from 59,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 121,661 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 5.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp analyzed 301,081 shares as the company's stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 451,622 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.06 million, down from 752,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.31. About 74,231 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 367,800 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $48.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 47,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reaves W H And Commerce Inc invested in 3.2% or 2.08 million shares. Invesco stated it has 40,543 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.22% or 1.37 million shares. Qci Asset Management Ny invested in 350 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 34,675 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 8,875 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Company reported 3.25 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 10,038 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs reported 400 shares. 16,574 are owned by Envestnet Asset. Arrowstreet Cap LP owns 61,977 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) or 300 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Energy Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2019 financial results available on partnership’s website – PRNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Howard Energy Partners and NextEra Energy Partners Agree to Develop Strategic Joint Venture – Business Wire” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces the early results and achievement of a tender threshold in the cash tender offer for certain outstanding debt securities of Genesis Solar Funding, LLC – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Latest Risk in Renewable Energy Investing: Wind Droughts – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NEP’s profit will be $36.49M for 18.97 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -232.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bank Stocks Q2 Earnings Due on Jul 25: HBAN, SIVB, CFR, UBSI – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “United Bankshares (UBSI) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Jul 29, 2019 – Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI EAFE, Sells iShares Floating Rate Bond, iShares US Financial Services, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond – GuruFocus.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.26M for 14.72 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6,136 shares to 40,874 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).