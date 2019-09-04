As Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Market Valuation Rose, Texas Yale Capital Lifted Its Holding by $411,700; Srb Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Has Lowered by $665,000 as Share Price Rose

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 79,505 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 70,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 176,057 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ENTERED INTO FORWARD SWAPS WITH A TOTAL NOTIONAL VALUE OF $5 BLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – NEP GROUP – ACQUISITION OF NEW NZ LIVE, AN AUCKLAND-BASED, INDEPENDENT PLAYOUT, OUTSIDE BROADCAST AND STUDIO PROVIDER; 24/04/2018 – NEP SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B, EST. $1.09B; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources Celebrate Commissioning Of Arkansas’ Largest Universal Solar Energy Project; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Net $73M; 14/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to sell Canadian wind and solar assets to CPPIB

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.84. About 562,809 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.12M for 36.35 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mgmt Ab stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, Ardevora Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 0.99% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability reported 163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 21,994 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cleararc holds 0.1% or 3,978 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Qs Investors Ltd Llc accumulated 1,678 shares. Amer Fincl Grp reported 186,191 shares. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 1,618 shares stake. Markel Corporation holds 74,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communications owns 8,234 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Asset One Limited invested in 0.05% or 75,182 shares. Timessquare Cap Lc reported 0.78% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has 612,743 shares. Cibc Markets holds 0.03% or 27,973 shares.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Verisk (VRSK) Up 5.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verisk Analytics’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) Share Price Gain Of 142% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Louisville data and intelligence firm sold for $364 million – Louisville Business First” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verisk to buy Genscape in $364M deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Root Insurance Company Joins the Verisk Data Exchange – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $85.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reaves W H And reported 2.08 million shares or 3.2% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman & Carpenter reported 34,850 shares. Pnc Gru owns 750 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Cohen And Steers Inc reported 119,095 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natixis reported 80,649 shares stake. Roosevelt Investment has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Tealwood Asset Management has 1.11% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 55,902 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Brown Advisory Inc reported 0% stake. The California-based Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,118 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.02% or 15,000 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). 80,579 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55 million shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.