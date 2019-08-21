As Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Market Valuation Rose, Texas Yale Capital Has Upped Position by $411,700; Estabrook Capital Management Holds Position in Fedex (FDX)

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 161.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 6,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 10,240 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 billion, up from 3,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $158.59. About 541,530 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect dropping off suspicious packages at a FedEx; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – FedEx Returns Technology Offers End-To-End Returns Management to E-tailers; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE – EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $7.59; 20/03/2018 – WGN TV News: #BREAKING: Hours after FedEx explosion in Texas, suspicious package found at Austin facility; 09/03/2018 Strong U.S. job growth forecast; unemployment rate seen at 4 percent

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 79,505 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 70,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 61,876 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners: CPPIB to Assume About $689M Debt; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 19/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEP); 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Sell Portfolio for About $582.3M; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Rev $212M; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 16/04/2018 – NEP: NZ Live Owners Ray Standidge, Tony Parton and Roger Randle to Remain for Two Years; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Check Capital Management Ca reported 314,581 shares stake. City holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 320 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Lee Danner & Bass, a Tennessee-based fund reported 53,779 shares. Prudential Financial has 223,066 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Motco has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 19,754 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management has 360,214 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Meridian Mgmt Company has 1.23% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 13,704 shares. Shapiro Capital Management Lc accumulated 239,675 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 178 shares. Quaker Capital Invs Limited Liability Co holds 0.69% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 0.17% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 3,989 shares to 397,314 shares, valued at $10.96 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,915 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.