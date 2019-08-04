As Nextera Energy (NEE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Toron Capital Markets Lowered by $1.18 Million Its Position; Koppers Holdings (KOP) Position Held by Schneider Capital Management Corp

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 63,829 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 6,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 158,393 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.62 million, down from 164,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.52 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 64,326 shares. 587 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Com. D E Shaw And Incorporated accumulated 103,651 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Whittier has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 567,072 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset has 0.63% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com invested in 30,061 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.1% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 22,000 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 0% or 76,591 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 25,549 shares. Pnc Group invested in 0% or 5,314 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5,050 shares to 512,519 shares, valued at $31.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homestreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 40,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,777 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 23.92 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.