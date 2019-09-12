As Nextera Energy (NEE) Valuation Rose, Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Increased by $527,952 Its Position; Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Holder M&R Capital Management Lowered Its Position as Shares Declined

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 78.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 9,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2,659 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105,000, down from 12,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $36.33. About 4.14M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 2,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 94,998 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.46 million, up from 92,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $220.77. About 403,554 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why U.S. Renewable Energy Production Declined 1.1% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 5,331 shares to 41,502 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,183 shares, and cut its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 2,829 shares. Montgomery Inv Mngmt accumulated 1% or 11,210 shares. Massachusetts Ma accumulated 0.11% or 1.37 million shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 32,349 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nuwave Inv Ltd Llc has 0.4% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Badgley Phelps Bell accumulated 97,267 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Moreover, Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 25 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 0.44% or 30,778 shares. King Luther reported 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Captrust Fincl invested in 8,786 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Godsey And Gibb Associates has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Btr Mngmt has invested 0.25% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Crow Point Ptnrs Llc owns 105,015 shares or 3.46% of their US portfolio. Hamilton Point Invest Ltd Liability invested 1.67% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $442.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,750 shares to 52,309 shares, valued at $9.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 121,250 are owned by Earnest Lc. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Birch Hill Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 464,905 shares or 1.36% of the stock. 42,701 were reported by Ipswich Invest Mgmt. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kistler reported 2,858 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 4.38M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fosun Limited holds 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 25,000 shares. Beese Fulmer Mngmt holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 74,480 shares. Hartford Mgmt holds 2,660 shares. Overbrook Management reported 5,217 shares stake. Lodge Hill Capital accumulated 100,000 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel accumulated 12,588 shares. Tortoise Advsr Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $566.96 million for 22.15 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Schlumberger (SLB) Down 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.