As Nextera Energy (NEE) Valuation Rose, Madison Investment Holdings Increased by $373,262 Its Stake; Pembroke Management LTD Has Raised Imax (IMAX) Holding by $3.70 Million

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 1,934 shares as the company's stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 113,241 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.89M, up from 111,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $220.94. About 1.72 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500.

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 168,350 shares as the company's stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 803,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21 million, up from 634,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 74,624 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 18,193 shares stake. Philadelphia Tru Communications accumulated 6,459 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.17% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Horizon Limited Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 8,481 shares. Field Main State Bank invested 0.69% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Personal Svcs stated it has 5,064 shares. World Asset Mgmt owns 29,652 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of America De has 0.38% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Murphy Mngmt holds 4,468 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Wright Invsts Service invested 0.99% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund has 0.4% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 9,507 shares. Bath Savings Tru accumulated 54,250 shares or 2.21% of the stock. Pioneer Tru Bankshares N A Or owns 1.57% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 18,891 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com owns 10,848 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Renewable Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Utility Stocks: Sometimes â€˜Boringâ€™ Investments Are Best – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 117,141 shares to 56,639 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) by 44,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,427 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

More notable recent IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "IMAX +2% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha" on July 30, 2019