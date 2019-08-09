As Nextera Energy (NEE) Valuation Rose, Holder Tortoise Capital Advisors Cut by $316,713 Its Position; Springbok Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Alaska Air Group (Put) (ALK) as Stock Price Rose

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (Put) (ALK) by 80.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 32,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 7,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 359,774 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 5.8%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CEO SAYS PACTS IN PLACE FOR 80% OF UNIONIZED PAYROLL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alaska Air Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALK); 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 4.6%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports April 2018 operational results; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air: Unit Costs to Increase if Flight Attendants Ratify Labor Pact; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR NOT CONSIDERING GIVING UP DALLAS LOVE FIELD GATES; 22/05/2018 – ALK: FLAT TO DOWN 2019 CASM OUTLOOK IS `MINDSET,’ NOT GUIDANCE

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 6,436 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 8,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $215.35. About 667,601 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $299.25M for 6.84 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 24.36 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

