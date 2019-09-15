As Nextera Energy (NEE) Valuation Rose, Holder Meyer Handelman Co Decreased Its Holding by $408,000; Advisory Services Network Boosted Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Position by $2.25 Million

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 88,462 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.12 million, down from 90,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 2.00 million shares traded or 4.26% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 384.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 17,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 21,850 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, up from 4,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.22 million shares traded or 22.34% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 10,492 shares to 121,645 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (NYSE:BMY) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 649,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 24.94 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Curbstone Financial has invested 0.37% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Limited has invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.31% or 45,406 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp (Wy) has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 139,854 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability reported 3,123 shares. Washington Comml Bank reported 27,465 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 3,292 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atlas Browninc has invested 0.45% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0.65% or 5.42M shares. 9,547 were reported by Agf Inc. Daiwa Group Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Com holds 5,468 shares. Whittier Trust Comm Of Nevada holds 0.07% or 5,038 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth stated it has 1,243 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Btr Cap Management Inc holds 2.46% or 101,261 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 5,705 shares. Mariner Ltd Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Tealwood Asset Management reported 1.45% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Campbell & Invest Adviser Llc holds 0.16% or 2,784 shares in its portfolio. Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,600 shares. Ftb Advsr owns 2,097 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has 134,082 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Prtn Limited has 0.19% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 9,569 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc reported 1,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.22% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs Lp owns 16,650 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Css Limited Liability Il has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1,100 shares. Adage Ltd Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 28,348 shares to 869 shares, valued at $40,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 56,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,807 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.