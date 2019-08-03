As Nextera Energy (NEE) Valuation Rose, Holder Element Capital Management Lowered by $1.28 Million Its Holding; Aspiriant Has Trimmed Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Holding by $2.74 Million

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 36,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 36,500 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, down from 73,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $77.31. About 1.01M shares traded or 23.66% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 27/03/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 13 FROM NOK 9; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 13/03/2018 – RBC Sees Risks Skewed to Downside for China’s GDP Growth (Video); 12/04/2018 – RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA; 21/03/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP KEYW.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9; 30/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP KEYW.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 46.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc analyzed 6,657 shares as the company's stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 7,799 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 14,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.52 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 1,867 are held by Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc. Fruth Mngmt owns 0.12% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,430 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Retirement Of Alabama reported 222,656 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt Company has invested 0.32% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Benedict Financial Advsr Incorporated has 6,050 shares. Northrock Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cleararc Cap owns 11,597 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Aull & Monroe Management Corp has 24,391 shares for 2.53% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.49% or 91,235 shares. 1.16M were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Wellington Shields Capital Management Lc owns 5,161 shares. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 23.92 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 240,527 shares to 801,999 shares, valued at $16.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 24,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI).

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,347 shares to 188,165 shares, valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 6,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).