As Nextera Energy (NEE) Valuation Rose, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Upped Stake; As Cnooc LTD (CEO) Shares Declined, Holder Maverick Capital LTD Trimmed by $305,250 Its Stake

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 233.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 6,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 8,916 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 2,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $224.24. About 1.03M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 1,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The hedge fund held 31,460 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, down from 33,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $149.51. About 76,166 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 18/05/2018 – CNOOC – PARENT CO SIGNED 2 PRODUCTION SHARING CONTRACTS WITH HUSKY OIL OPERATIONS (CHINA) LIMITED FOR BLOCK 22/11 AND 23/07 IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC 1Q FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL: LIVE; 21/03/2018 – China says to have “prudent” oil exploration with Philippines; 02/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: CNOOC RTG UNAFFECTED BY 2017 RESULTS; 11/04/2018 – SHANGHAI PETROLEUM & GAS EXCHANGE SAYS CNOOC’S LNG CARGOES FOR DELIVERY IN JULY AND NOVEMBER WILL BE SOLD ON EXCHANGE ON APRIL 18; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY FINAL DIV/SHR 30 HK CENTS; 28/03/2018 – China’s Big Oil Revival Rolls On as Investors Eye Cnooc Rewards; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY NET INCOME 24.68B YUAN, EST. 30.99B YUAN; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY Net CNY24.68B; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC SIGNS PRODUCTION-SHARING CONTRACTS WITH HUSKY OIL

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 24,980 shares to 67,110 shares, valued at $47.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.35M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

