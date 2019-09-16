As Nextera Energy (NEE) Valuation Rose, American National Bank Has Raised Position; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cut by $480,523 Its Holding

American National Bank increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 78.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 12,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 28,450 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83 million, up from 15,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $218.31. About 1.15 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,406 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, down from 39,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 5.87 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,225 shares to 60,477 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 36,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 54,751 were reported by Bath Savings Tru Com. 6,261 were accumulated by Crawford Inv Counsel. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.33% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 43.28M shares. Picton Mahoney Asset has 1.65% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 117,000 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 31,908 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Security Natl Trust Communications accumulated 616 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amer Intll Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 152,510 shares. 14,452 were accumulated by Smithfield Trust. Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa has invested 0.14% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ci Inc has 519,036 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 1,604 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mgmt Professionals reported 300 shares. Cidel Asset Management invested 1.67% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tdam Usa Inc invested 0.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability owns 71,208 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,675 shares to 50,104 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Motley Fool Asset Lc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,656 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.37% or 17,826 shares. Moreover, Greenwood Ltd Liability Co has 3.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rmb Limited Co invested in 15,365 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kempen Capital Nv holds 15,560 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd holds 1.33M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Citizens Northern accumulated 1.88% or 24,211 shares. Moreover, Accredited Investors has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,273 shares. Parthenon Ltd Llc invested in 0.19% or 6,344 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 26,117 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt owns 41,363 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Schwartz Inv Counsel invested in 0.01% or 1,650 shares. Csu Producer Resource Inc has invested 9.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Legacy Private Trust has 52,583 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio.