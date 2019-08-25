As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Value Rose, Tocqueville Asset Management LP Cut Its Stake by $2.71 Million; United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Holder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Boosted Position by $587,079 as Market Value Rose

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 5,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 144,962 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, up from 139,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19M shares traded or 22.70% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 14,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 395,966 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.55 million, down from 409,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.9. About 2.58 million shares traded or 48.78% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 1.14 million shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $16.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp Cl A Vt by 209,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Semafo Inc (SEMFF).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 25.10 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 4,999 shares to 48,052 shares, valued at $18.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 461,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,587 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).