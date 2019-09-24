As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Crow Point Partners Cut by $14.28 Million Its Position; As Canon (CAJ) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Cut Holding by $52.54 Million

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 69,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 105,015 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.51M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $225.28. About 1.51 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Canon Inc (CAJ) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 1,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% . The institutional investor held 1,601 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.86M, down from 3,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Canon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.79. About 327,161 shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) has declined 15.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CAJ News: 02/04/2018 – Canon Expands 4K UHD Broadcast Lens Lineup With UHD-DIGISUPER 66; 22/03/2018 – Canon Solutions America continues to enhance the Océ Colorado 1640 Printer, shown at ISA Sign Expo 2018; 01/05/2018 – Canon Solutions America’s Enterprise Managed Services Division Strengthens Strategic Relationship with the University Of Miami; 28/03/2018 – TABLE-Canon Marketing Japan 8060.T -2017 group results; 28/03/2018 – TABLE-Canon Marketing Japan 8060.T -2017 parent results; 04/04/2018 – MEMJET SAYS TERMS OF AGREEMENT REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 28/03/2018 – Canon imagePROGRAF Devices Now Compatible with ColorByte lmagePrint Software to Enhance Fine-Art, Photo, Graphic Arts and Technical Document Printing; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Canon’s Rating; Changes Outlook To Negative; 09/05/2018 – BriefCam to Be Acquired by Canon Inc; 04/04/2018 – Canon U.S.A. To Debut Newest Cinema And Broadcast Products At This Year’s NAB Show

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Healthservices Ser B (NYSE:UHS) by 38,728 shares to 386,931 shares, valued at $50.45B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 1,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 651,267 shares. Strategic Ser Inc holds 35,544 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Hilton Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 93,820 shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Pekin Hardy Strauss invested 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Private Com Na accumulated 6,636 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Duff And Phelps Inv Comm holds 591,120 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Highland Ltd Limited Liability Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 38,185 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 101,637 shares. Argi Serv Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0.34% or 2.66 million shares. Lpl Llc has invested 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mcf Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 1,120 shares in its portfolio.

