As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Value Rose, Ecofin LTD Has Lifted Stake by $683,606; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Cullinan Associates Has Lowered Holding by $7.61 Million

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 104,383 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18 million, up from 100,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $219.13. About 1.79M shares traded or 5.29% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 27.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 95,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 246,289 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.90 million, down from 341,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 9.32 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 53,662 shares to 204,328 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Livent Corp by 185,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,139 shares, and cut its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab reported 2.00 million shares. Indiana Tru Inv Management reported 5,893 shares. Beck Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 3,764 shares. Alley Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.51% or 26,618 shares in its portfolio. Webster Bancshares N A accumulated 0.11% or 4,031 shares. Pro Inc holds 300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pinnacle Advisory Group Incorporated Inc has 0.06% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). South State reported 12,220 shares. Valley National Advisers invested in 0.01% or 103 shares. Jfs Wealth Llc invested in 0.04% or 777 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 101,102 shares. Boston Rech & Mngmt stated it has 3,570 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Co has 0.34% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management Inc reported 35,308 shares or 2.85% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk Corporation owns 91,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,806 are owned by Rock Point Limited Liability Corp. Davenport Company Ltd Llc holds 744,586 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has invested 1.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tdam Usa reported 2.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hardman Johnston Glob invested in 33,283 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Penobscot Investment has 87,318 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Money Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt reported 177,350 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma stated it has 99,790 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.81% or 80,396 shares. Ameritas Prtn holds 0.57% or 150,462 shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 1.44% or 172,858 shares in its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca invested 0.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Punch Associate Invest Mngmt, a Minnesota-based fund reported 51,546 shares. Moreover, King Wealth has 0.74% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth (NYSE:UNH) by 12,095 shares to 44,630 shares, valued at $11.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Class A.

