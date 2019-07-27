As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Value Rose, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Boosted by $1.21 Million Its Holding; Huber Capital Management Stake in Home Depot (HD) Has Lifted by $974,100 as Market Valuation Rose

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 233.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 6,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,916 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 2,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.20 million, up from 74,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 19,548 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank owns 43,000 shares. Asset Strategies reported 8,545 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd owns 11,557 shares. Alexandria Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.58% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Carderock owns 21,918 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. California-based Ar Asset Management has invested 1.55% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pathstone Family Office Limited Co reported 8,353 shares stake. Hyman Charles D has 31,473 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Glenview National Bank Dept reported 1,875 shares. Strategic Advsrs Lc accumulated 30,826 shares. Excalibur Mngmt has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.14% or 9,306 shares. 146,010 are held by Comm Bancorp. Northwest Counselors Ltd Liability Company holds 10,497 shares.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 89,966 shares to 60,952 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 26,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,835 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Commercial Bank Tru Division has invested 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Ca has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Welch & Forbes Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 16,804 shares. Kbc Nv reported 136,954 shares stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First City Capital Management stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tortoise Inv Lc owns 273 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Opus Investment Inc holds 1.34% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 35,000 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) owns 21,964 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.08% or 135,084 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Com holds 0.84% or 183,035 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 1.25% or 24,211 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 2.31M shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,945 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pitcairn has invested 0.18% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).