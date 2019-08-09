As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Rose, Utah Retirement Systems Has Boosted by $405,107 Its Holding; As Facebook (Call) (FB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Trimmed by $1.39 Million Its Holding

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 2,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 90,221 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.44M, up from 88,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $215.22. About 1.35 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $190.16. About 12.55M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/04/2018 – Facebook has suspended Canadian political consultancy AggregateIQ from its platform; 29/03/2018 – Facebook is cutting third-party data providers out of ad targeting to clean up its act:; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is reeling from a scandal that saw an app developer harvest 50 million profiles on the social network, then share the data with a third party called Cambridge Analytica; 09/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress this week in a pair of hearings on Facebook’s user privacy policies and handling of the Cambridge Analytics data leak; 10/05/2018 – BREAKING: House Democrats release thousands of Facebook ads created by Russian government; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will stream live Major League Baseball games for the first time; 26/04/2018 – The data of 87 million Facebook users was harvested and sent to Cambridge Analytica; 23/05/2018 – Facebook’s Fight Against Misinformation and Fake News (Video); 23/03/2018 – Facebook dropped from Australian Ethical ETF after data breach; 25/05/2018 – EU states agree rules to make search engines pay for news

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,980 shares to 76,612 shares, valued at $23.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen Nv by 31,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,362 shares, and cut its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company owns 1,146 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,797 shares. Northrock Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mackay Shields has invested 0.15% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Assetmark accumulated 26,476 shares. Davis R M Incorporated holds 128,237 shares. 13,829 were reported by Cipher Ltd Partnership. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 2.87 million shares. Harvey Lc reported 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Catalyst Advsrs Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bourgeon Lc invested in 0.13% or 1,180 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 172,299 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Management holds 0.29% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 29,652 shares. Pnc Fin Group reported 2.08 million shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64 billion for 24.51 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,105 shares to 63,099 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 27,500 shares. Country Club Trust Co Na has 4,468 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 1.47% stake. Corsair Cap Management LP has 0.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,410 shares. Bandera Prns Limited Liability invested 7.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 6,305 were reported by Putnam Fl Invest Management Communications. Holderness Invests stated it has 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Montecito State Bank stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 332,079 are owned by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Peddock Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,063 shares. 11,073 are held by Wunderlich Managemnt. Natixis reported 3.49% stake. National Bank Of Hawaii reported 30,272 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company reported 49,468 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings.