As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Rose, Holder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Raised Its Holding; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Lowered West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Stake by $3.85 Million; Shares Rose

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $145.07. About 282,316 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 1,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 80,331 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.53M, up from 78,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $215.62. About 1.83 million shares traded or 8.91% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.63M for 51.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

