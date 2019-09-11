As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Rose, First National Trust Co Has Increased Its Stake; Amerco (UHAL) Holder National Investment Services Has Upped Its Position

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 2,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 78,553 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19M, up from 76,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $218.12. About 2.69 million shares traded or 43.56% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 4,966 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 4,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $6.08 during the last trading session, reaching $365.79. About 33,499 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 27/05/2018 – U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Warehouse Makeover: 800 New U-Haul Self-Storage Rooms Coming to North Randall; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO: SPECIAL CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 109,742 shares. M&T Savings Bank invested 0.37% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ohio-based Trust Commerce Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ferguson Wellman stated it has 0.76% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.31% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Gulf Bancshares (Uk) holds 0.39% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 114,544 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated, a Washington-based fund reported 788 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Co Tn accumulated 2,544 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited reported 1.42% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Icon Advisers Com invested in 11,500 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust accumulated 0.03% or 1,335 shares. E&G Advsrs LP holds 0.42% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 5,000 shares. Swiss Bank reported 1.97M shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Tiemann Advsr accumulated 1,134 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Blair William Company Il holds 57,611 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 30,632 shares to 85,678 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 12,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,080 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise has 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 5,429 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 3,000 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Greenleaf accumulated 0.01% or 1,519 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 175 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% or 516 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 0.01% or 1,356 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 65,886 shares. 733 are held by Shell Asset Management. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 44 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robotti Robert reported 0.34% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.05% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Hsbc Hldgs Plc has invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).