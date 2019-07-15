As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Rose, Clearbridge Investments Cut Position by $2.84 Million; As Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Cut Stake by $8.96 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 100,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.49 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.57M, down from 4.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Natl Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $93.54. About 472,679 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 14,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299.78M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $208.86. About 1.46M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN declares second-quarter 2019 dividend NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canadian National Lays Out $615 Million Capital Plan For Eastern Provinces – Benzinga” published on April 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Canadian National: My Favorite Dirty Shirt – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CN announces David Trent as Vice-President and Chief Digital Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Will rail freight service benefit from better technology? – Benzinga” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.17 per share. CNI’s profit will be $906.53M for 18.56 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.18% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 45,665 shares to 12.66 million shares, valued at $616.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 21,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Solar Energy Has Record Start to 2019 – The Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is British American Tobacco plc (BTI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. NextEra Energy Partners – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 13,781 shares to 13,918 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 210,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).