As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Price Rose, National Asset Management Increased Its Holding; Sandy Spring Bank Has Boosted Its Ppl (PPL) Position by $308,140 as Share Value Declined

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 20.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 3,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 21,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 17,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.95M shares traded or 65.38% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 848.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 9,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 11,111 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, up from 1,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 4.79M shares traded or 19.54% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 10,668 shares to 44,236 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,960 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 3,549 shares to 4,604 shares, valued at $569,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 17,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,074 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.