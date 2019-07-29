As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Price Rose, Laffer Investments Trimmed Stake by $99.37 Million; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Raised Its Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Holding by $18.67 Million

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 514 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,937 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374.46M, down from 2,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $211.38. About 1.02 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 388,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.51 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.20M, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 18.56M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO:`TOUGH TO SAY’ IF FEDS’ SETTLEMENT ASK CAN SLIM; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo CEO Sloan says bank is poised to boost auto lending – Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo called out by Teachers union over gun industry ties- Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Exit Positions in 13F Filing Stories (Correct); 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Remediate Harmed Consumers, Improve Risk, Compliance Management; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over abuses in its auto and mortgage loan units; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO REPORTS $200B SUSTAINABLE FINANCING COMMITMENT; 06/04/2018 – Fresh Accusations Hit Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 20,643 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 3,371 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. 21,454 are held by Spectrum Mgmt Gru. Amp Cap owns 354,206 shares. National Investment Svcs Inc Wi has 3.09% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 14,612 shares. Vigilant Ltd Liability Corporation, a Maine-based fund reported 853 shares. Somerset has 2.1% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 20,616 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 163,515 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 115,003 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0.31% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Atria Investments Lc has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,170 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 10,450 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Company New York has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited owns 4,903 shares.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 1,332 shares to 63,747 shares, valued at $2.00 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 23.91 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 93,651 shares to 3.24M shares, valued at $174.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ase Technology Holding Co. Ltd by 734,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone C (NYSE:NTT).

