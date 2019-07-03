As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Barometer Capital Management Decreased by $3.87 Million Its Position; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Tremblant Capital Group Increased Stake by $1.42 Million

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 28,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.62M, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.95. About 3.65 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 20,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 81,523 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76M, down from 101,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $207.66. About 1.45 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Equinor ASA (EQNR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buyouts, Cost-Saving Efforts to Keep Hershey’s Solid Show On – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez International to Collaborate With Israeli FoodTech Incubator, The Kitchen, to Lead the Future of Snacking – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Consumer Stocks Loading up on Marijuana – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Reports for Oracle, Eli Lilly & Mondelez – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Call) (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.23 million shares to 365,100 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 18,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,948 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CBS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. also sold $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten & Patten Tn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 7,271 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 134,714 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Financial Bank has 0.12% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). State Common Retirement Fund holds 3.53M shares. Raymond James And Associates stated it has 1.37M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.1% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 36,520 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,573 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh reported 9,210 shares. Principal Fin Gru, Iowa-based fund reported 2.04M shares. Ipswich Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.13% or 7,677 shares. Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,998 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corp has 6,616 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ashfield Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 14,864 shares. Moreover, Schroder Mgmt Gp has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 130,381 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to host investor conference on June 20 – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Solar Stocks Are Taking Investors On a Wild Ride – The Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Solar Energy Has Record Start to 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0.52% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 13.19M shares. Banque Pictet Cie has 2,525 shares. New England Research Mgmt reported 0.18% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Us Bancorp De holds 0.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 516,575 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 192,879 shares. Mechanics Retail Bank Department invested in 0.05% or 1,165 shares. Twin Inc reported 0.06% stake. Stock Yards Bank And Com holds 20,407 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi owns 76,700 shares. First Natl Savings Bank Co Of Newtown accumulated 6,759 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Altavista Wealth Management reported 5,727 shares stake. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42.71 million shares. Brookstone accumulated 1,863 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mairs & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bryn Mawr Tru owns 0.4% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 38,087 shares.