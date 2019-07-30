As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Price Rose, Cushing Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Position; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Valuation Declined While West Oak Capital Lifted Its Position

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 91.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 21,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,099 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 23,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $209.39. About 1.45 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $149.77. About 2.28M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Utility CEOs: Renewable Power Must Meet These 2 Criteria – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 23.69 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Tru Com holds 8,895 shares. Element Cap Management Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 7,799 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs invested in 5,064 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Smithfield has 0.3% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Coastline has 19,525 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Financial reported 0.63% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Vanguard Gp has invested 0.32% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Federated Inc Pa holds 0.05% or 107,320 shares. Mariner Limited Liability reported 36,464 shares. Park National Oh holds 0.56% or 51,153 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 25,255 are owned by Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation. Clean Yield Group has invested 0.1% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 80,331 shares. Bollard Group Ltd Llc owns 196,135 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 654,389 shares to 2.37M shares, valued at $78.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 37,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Pa invested in 10,023 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Heritage Invsts Mngmt has invested 0.89% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Compton Mngmt Ri has 0.51% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gradient Invs Llc reported 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, M&T Financial Bank Corporation has 0.41% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 550,062 shares. Livingston Group Inc Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.49% or 7,868 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 2,145 were accumulated by Rnc Mgmt Limited Co. Wolverine Asset Lc holds 0% or 2,056 shares in its portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 21,264 shares. Ledyard Bank holds 0.94% or 50,659 shares in its portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 5,913 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Management has 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 14,443 shares. 5,057 were reported by Benin Management Corp.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Microsoft vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Intnl Bus. Mach UK Regulatory Announcement: IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM Has Levers To Pull – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “IBM earnings: Whatâ€™s the plan for Red Hat? – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 16, 2019.