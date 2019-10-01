As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Price Rose, Cullen Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $946,560; As Cbs (CBS) Share Price Rose, Shapiro Capital Management Has Boosted by $1.24 Billion Its Stake

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 24,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 2.58M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.68B, up from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.27. About 1.08M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – CBS & CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE FILE SUIT VS NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS; 14/05/2018 – CBS Corp, Special Committee File Lawsuit Alleging Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by National Amusements; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 14/05/2018 – Viacom shares move towards high of the day after sources say that it had reached deal with CBS on share ratio for merger before today’s lawsuit; 07/05/2018 – Louise Avery: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 02/04/2018 – IF CBS, VIACOM MERGE, MOONVES TO OFFER TO STAY 2 YRS: RTRS/CNBC; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 11/03/2018 – Chris Geidner: A little update here: BuzzFeed News has learned that CBS plans to air the “60 Minutes” interview with; 14/05/2018 – CBS CORP – FILED LAWSUIT ALLEGING BREACHES OF FIDUCIARY DUTY BY NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS & SEEKING TO PREVENT FROM INTERFERING WITH SPECIAL BOARD MEETING; 04/05/2018 – 3 Women Sue Charlie Rose and CBS, Alleging Harassment

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 4,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 385,725 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.02M, down from 390,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $230.86. About 872,105 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 26.35 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartline Inv Corporation reported 4,352 shares. Kistler reported 901 shares. The California-based First Western Management has invested 4.61% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 117,000 are owned by Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 9,323 shares. Waddell Reed Fin owns 341,043 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Lc has 0.17% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 14,050 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Amer Intl Incorporated invested in 152,510 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 5.42M are owned by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Highland Cap Management Lc reported 0.58% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Valley Advisers invested in 0.01% or 103 shares. Korea-based Korea Investment has invested 0.32% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Horizon Investment Ltd Llc stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 6,270 shares.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendas Real Estate Investmen by 591,100 shares to 2.31M shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Adr) (NYSE:GSK).

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4497.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) by 6,345 shares to 2.75 million shares, valued at $106.08 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 935,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Company owns 807 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Philadelphia holds 371,078 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation reported 85,175 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies holds 32,746 shares. First Personal Fincl Service invested in 0% or 20 shares. 61,290 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins stated it has 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.15% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Zuckerman Inv Grp Llc accumulated 306,316 shares or 3.38% of the stock. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 50,315 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).