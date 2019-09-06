As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Price Rose, Camden Asset Management LP Lifted Stake; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Cut Its Position by $870,750

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $219.81. About 4.16 million shares traded or 126.50% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 20,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 311,543 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57M, down from 331,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 11.85 million shares traded or 13.55% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65 billion and $3.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knowles Corp (Prn) by 14.91 million shares to 35.49M shares, valued at $41.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in South Jersey Inds Inc by 392,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 925,588 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Co accumulated 36,464 shares. Axa has 290,013 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt has 0.24% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 5,218 shares. Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability (Wy) invested in 117 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.16% or 2,650 shares. Blb&B Ltd invested in 0.6% or 26,475 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.19% stake. Iberiabank Corporation holds 69,147 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 0.38% or 14,425 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na reported 1,999 shares. 1,180 are owned by Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Lc. Whittier Of Nevada owns 0.07% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 5,038 shares. Florida-based St Johns Mngmt Co Ltd has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Lodestar Counsel Lc Il reported 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.36% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Ltd Liability reported 23,025 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 18,342 are held by First National Tru. Smith Moore And Company invested in 0.12% or 11,313 shares. Old Republic Intl Corporation invested in 1.23% or 1.05M shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 15,079 shares. Mrj Capital holds 13,000 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Inc Wi holds 11.28M shares. Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 690 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Company has 0.69% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 123,345 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Grp Inc One Trading Lp reported 0.01% stake. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Roundview Capital Ltd owns 10,285 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated accumulated 7,283 shares.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1,750 shares to 115,796 shares, valued at $21.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 89,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 20.77 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.