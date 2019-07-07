As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Price Rose, Bp Wealth Management Increased Holding; Spinnaker Trust Has Boosted Its Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Stake by $402,135

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 1,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,833 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 15,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $254.2. About 449,910 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 12,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,925 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.40 million, up from 134,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $208.11. About 1.03M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na has 30,344 shares. Whitnell And holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,000 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares And Trust invested in 0.19% or 3,903 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma has 0.09% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 27,648 shares. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Company has 1,920 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 0.52% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Glenview State Bank Trust Dept reported 14,750 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Us Bankshares De accumulated 104,836 shares. Kj Harrison Ptnrs has 13,800 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 2.6% or 23,435 shares. Barbara Oil invested in 5,000 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 22,126 shares or 2.53% of its portfolio. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.67% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 34,310 shares to 359,919 shares, valued at $33.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core 1 (ISTB) by 14,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,976 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Msci Industrials Index (FIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Commerce invested 0.91% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). S R Schill & Assocs owns 3,625 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 135,084 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Signalpoint Asset invested in 1,400 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.94% or 103,075 shares. Tru Department Mb Bancorp N A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 1,121 shares. Williams Jones Assocs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 16,086 shares. Moreover, Neville Rodie Shaw Inc has 1.98% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 556,668 are held by United Automobile Association. M&R Capital Mngmt invested in 7,049 shares. Hemenway Tru has 1,802 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.