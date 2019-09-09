As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Price Rose, Barometer Capital Management Cut Stake; China Petroleum & Chemical Cor (SNP) Shareholder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $10.23 Million

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Cor (SNP) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 129,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% . The hedge fund held 427,980 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.02M, down from 557,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in China Petroleum & Chemical Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $59.86. About 144,367 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 32.71% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 22/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Deficiency Letter from NASDAQ; 04/05/2018 – Sinopec starts catalytic cracking unit construction at JV refinery with Kuwait; 12/04/2018 – China March crude oil imports up 21.4 pct from February; 25/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. On Other; 26/04/2018 – FACTBOX-China refinery maintenance outages in Spring/Summer 2018; 26/03/2018 – UNIPEC INKS 1-YR DEAL TO BUY CRUDE DELIVERED TO CHINA PRICED AGAINST SHANGHAI CRUDE OIL FUTURES; 15/04/2018 – Sinopec’s Hainan refinery pumps jet fuel via pipeline for first time; 07/05/2018 – CHINA APRIL CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 39.46 MLN TONNES VS 39.17 MLN TONNES IN MARCH – CUSTOMS; 26/04/2018 – SIX REFINERIES TO BE FULLY SHUT ACCOUNT FOR 10 PCT OF CHINA’S MONTHLY CRUDE RUNS -REUTERS CALCULATION; 07/05/2018 – CHINA JAN-APR CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 151.43 MLN TONNES VS 139.11 MLN TONNES YR EARLIER – CUSTOMS

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 20,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 81,523 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76 million, down from 101,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $219.73. About 1.47 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 83,779 shares to 670,437 shares, valued at $122.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SSNGY) by 491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Bae Systems Plc (Adr) (BAESY).

More notable recent China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chinese refiners do not expect tariffs on U.S. crude – S&P Global – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Oil Majors Are the Only Oil Stocks to Consider Now – Investorplace.com” published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “50 Highest Foreign Stock Dividend Yields – June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Making Sense Of Cheniere’s $18 Billion LNG Deal With China – Forbes” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Petrobras refineries sale lures trading firms, PetroChina, Aramco – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 5,000 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Mgmt Incorporated Tx owns 0.22% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,310 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 189,000 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 777,008 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce invested in 13.19 million shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 4,031 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.33% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,781 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Lc Ca reported 1,521 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of The West holds 0.88% or 38,777 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hartline Invest has 0.22% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com holds 0.19% or 1,481 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 914,969 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com stated it has 13,036 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Management reported 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Surefire Dividend Stocks to Pass On to Your Kids or Grandkids – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why U.S. Renewable Energy Production Declined 1.1% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.