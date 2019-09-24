As Nextera Energy (NEE) Shares Rose, Woodstock Trimmed Holding; Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Holder Invesco LTD Has Lifted Its Position by $56.45 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 1,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 35,181 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.21 million, down from 36,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $227.37. About 900,495 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 295.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 2.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 3.28 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.11 million, up from 830,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 230,231 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable

More notable recent CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareTrust REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareTrust REIT Credit Ratings Upgraded by Moody’s Investors Service – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareTrust REIT Expands in California Nasdaq:CTRE – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareTrust REIT Announces First Quarter 2019 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “CareTrust Buys Down the Road – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $419.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 26,069 shares to 503,460 shares, valued at $32.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 637,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 25.96 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.