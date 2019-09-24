As Nextera Energy (NEE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Advisors Asset Management Has Raised Holding; Generation Investment Management Llp Decreased Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position by $2.46 Million as Share Price Declined

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 63,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 218,285 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55M, down from 281,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 4.42 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 2,338 shares as the company's stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 141,630 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.01M, up from 139,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $227.55. About 806,064 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500.

