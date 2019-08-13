As Nextera Energy (NEE) Shares Rose, High Pointe Capital Management Decreased Stake by $310,730; Gtt Communications (GTT) Market Value Declined While Spruce House Investment Management Has Raised Its Position

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41 million, up from 10.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 12.21% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 2.95M shares traded or 285.19% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN THE LNG TANKS OF A NEW LNG CARRIER; 16/05/2018 – GTT Wins 2018 Leading Lights Award for Best Deal Maker; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 05/04/2018 – GTT : GTT RECEIVES TWO NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 26.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 4,470 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864,000, down from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $215.62. About 1.61M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 24.39 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,930 shares to 13,890 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 7,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company holds 74,600 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. 327,356 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust. Riggs Asset Managment Co has 0.11% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 13,515 shares. Kistler accumulated 901 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) owns 21,964 shares. Security Natl Trust holds 0.04% or 665 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Management Limited owns 34,242 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsr stated it has 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.33% or 342,958 shares. Natl Invest Wi holds 14,612 shares. Lenox Wealth owns 697 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc owns 0.09% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,357 shares. Edgestream Lp stated it has 2,387 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 4,794 shares.