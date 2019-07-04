As Nextera Energy (NEE) Shares Rose, Fred Alger Management Has Increased Holding by $6.13 Million; Markel (MKL) Stake Held by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 2,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,394 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33M, up from 15,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1108.18. About 17,169 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 577.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 31,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,287 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 5,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.38M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.19 million shares to 14.24 million shares, valued at $1.68 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 13,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $225,739 activity. MARKEL STEVEN A sold $103,674 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) on Monday, January 28. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $193,756 was bought by Connell K Bruce.