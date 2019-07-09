As Nextera Energy (NEE) Shares Rose, Contravisory Investment Management Has Raised Holding by $4.32 Million; Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Valuation Rose While Mkp Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 7774.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 22,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,678 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $209.13. About 1.08 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 660,600 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Company has invested 0.28% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd reported 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Brown Advisory reported 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cap Limited Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Patten And Patten Tn owns 49,857 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Cushing Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,099 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.15% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 31,081 were accumulated by Country Club Trust Na. Nomura Asset Co Limited has invested 0.21% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 298,330 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Wedgewood Incorporated Pa has invested 0.36% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fiera Cap Corporation reported 12,430 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 2.97M shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 2.49% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 91,235 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 800 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NextEra Energy assessed as having best-in-class preparedness, according to S&P Global Ratings’ methodology for environmental, social and governance factors – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “NextEra Energy Joins the Dividend Champions: Is It Worth Buying? – Motley Fool” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Linde plc (LIN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch When NextEra Energy Reports Q1 Results – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,856 shares to 43,085 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 6.69M shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 94,165 shares. Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) reported 30,000 shares. 1,280 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability. New York-based Element Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Riverhead Lc holds 0% or 5,100 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 15,377 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr owns 1,000 shares. Advisors Preferred Ltd Liability Company holds 5,397 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp reported 53,775 shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99 billion and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.