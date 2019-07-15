As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Value Rose, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position; Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Shareholder Md Sass Investors Services Raised Holding by $2.01 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 9,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 91,816 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.42M, up from 82,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $218.78. About 442,607 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 105.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 4,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,989 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 4,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $208.85. About 2.12 million shares traded or 18.98% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 20,648 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $28.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,149 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $690,326 activity. $199,007 worth of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was bought by Clendening John S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 70,154 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 10,240 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 1 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested in 0.36% or 39,944 shares. Cipher Capital Lp stated it has 5,370 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny invested in 0.16% or 5,003 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Diversified Trust owns 1,421 shares. Moreover, At Natl Bank has 0.07% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Co stated it has 855,182 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Company stated it has 2,389 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Massachusetts-based Westfield Mngmt Lp has invested 0.22% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Crow Point Limited Co has invested 5.73% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Korea Investment holds 384,965 shares. Charles Schwab Inc stated it has 2.00M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Summit Asset Lc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,772 shares. Pacific Glob Mgmt Com stated it has 3,845 shares. Wade G W Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 10,425 shares. Zacks Inv reported 0.01% stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Company holds 1.98M shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt has invested 0.79% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 25,753 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 342,958 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Associated Banc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 20,023 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc Inc reported 1,200 shares. Capital International Investors accumulated 1.06 million shares. Cs Mckee Lp accumulated 1.13% or 66,589 shares.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 134,651 shares to 596,251 shares, valued at $38.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 33,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,470 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (JXI).

