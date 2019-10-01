As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Value Rose, Waterstone Capital Management LP Trimmed by $11.32 Million Its Holding; As Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Stock Price Rose, Johnston Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $1.53 Million

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 46.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 10,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 33,710 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81 million, up from 22,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $126.18. About 113,379 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $46M; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 69.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 55,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 23,950 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, down from 79,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $231.6. About 1.10 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ballentine Prns Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,011 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Lc has 6,138 shares. 11,011 are owned by Choate Advsrs. Mai Capital Mgmt invested in 93,725 shares. Hm Payson holds 0.15% or 20,976 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt holds 1.5% or 31,358 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc invested in 0.13% or 3,128 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon stated it has 4.95M shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 40 shares. 100 are held by Orrstown Fincl Ser Inc. Investec Asset Limited reported 42,320 shares. United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has invested 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Lpl Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 176,990 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Surefire Dividend Stocks to Pass On to Your Kids or Grandkids – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer Weighs In On PayPal, NextEra And More – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Trading At A 42% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 26.44 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold JAZZ shares while 105 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 50.63 million shares or 4.18% more from 48.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett And Ltd accumulated 247,352 shares. 58,138 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Limited Com. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 174,730 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsr Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 124,850 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd has 786,944 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Omers Administration Corp has 0.06% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 41,500 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 1,753 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Peoples Financial Svcs Corp holds 0% or 36 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 80,119 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 38,673 shares. Whittier Communications reported 18 shares. Boston Advisors Llc holds 0.21% or 27,287 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 19,284 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 283,210 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 20,140 shares to 275,926 shares, valued at $50.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,677 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals: A Growth Stock Trading At Value Prices – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Investing In Jazz Pharmaceuticals Is A Game Of Musical Chairs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.