As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Putnam Investments Has Raised Stake; Sherwin Williams Company (Put) (SHW) Shareholder Mai Wealth Advisors Has Cut Stake as Valuation Rose

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Company (Put) (SHW) by 95.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 13,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258,000, down from 14,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Company (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $526.75. About 424,688 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW)

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 41.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 381,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.43M, up from 929,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.95M shares traded or 65.38% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Utility Stocks: Sometimes â€˜Boringâ€™ Investments Are Best – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Factbox: US stocks to watch as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 113,945 shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $150.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 14,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,792 shares, and cut its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc reported 12,235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.08% or 22,356 shares in its portfolio. Cap Guardian Tru Co accumulated 3,277 shares. Weatherstone Capital Mngmt invested 0.23% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Evercore Wealth Ltd holds 16,034 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.1% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 4,692 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance accumulated 25,533 shares. Osterweis Mngmt Inc reported 179,537 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Cypress Asset Tx holds 0.22% or 3,310 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust has 5,427 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields And accumulated 0.38% or 3,900 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 15,948 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 0.37% or 570,697 shares. 11,615 are held by Joel Isaacson And Com Ltd Llc.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3,090 shares to 4,213 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Amoco Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 8,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Ind (IWN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MOS, WBA, SHW – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) Shares Rise 34% YTD: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $592.29 million for 20.35 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & reported 64,771 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 7 shares. 254 were accumulated by Assetmark. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.01% or 180 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). National Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1,546 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 11,640 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Buckingham Asset Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 769 shares. 3,225 were accumulated by Condor Mngmt. Fil Ltd invested in 0.01% or 17,471 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). The Michigan-based Aspen Inv Management has invested 0.15% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).